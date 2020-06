Hard to believe that TV’s Wonder Woman Lynda Carter is now 68 years old, but she looks great and now has a career as a singer, entertaining in clubs across the country. She was planning to tour this year with her daughter Jessica, 29, who’s also a singer, but coronavirus scuttled their plans. They ended up socially isolating together and Lynda wants everyone to know that she has loved spending so much unexpected time with Jessica…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results