David Arquette: Guys In Platforms Part Ii

David Arquette, 48, has always been an adventurous dresser, and today he took a trip down memory lane back to the punk 80’s. He’s wearing plaid bondage pants (we don’t see enough of those!) two-tone creeper platform shoes, and a Versace inspired jacket. He looks like he’s dressed for a night at his club Bootsy Bellows, rather than breakfast with friends. Somebody should advise him to ditch the grey beard – or at least cover it up with a mask!

