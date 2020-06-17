Mickey Rourke Doesn’t Forget His Departed Friends

We didn’t realize that Mickey Rourke and French singer Johnny Hallyday (he was credited with bringing rock & roll to France) were such good friends. Johnny died a few years ago and Mickey never forgets to post a Tribute to him on Instagram on his birthday, June 15. This year his wife Laeticia Hallyday held a memorial ceremony for what would have been Johnny’s 77th birthday on the beach in Santa Monica for family and friends. They played Johnny’s music, told stories about him, and tossed flowers into the ocean.

