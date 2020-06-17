Did John Travolta Derail Kevin Connolly’s Career?

Kevin Connolly has long aspired to have a directing career, and while filming Entourage he directed some music videos and eventually a few episodes of the series. When his series ended he went on to direct other TV shows and short films. Imagine his excitement when he landed his first job directing a feature film! Unfortunately, that movie happened to be John Travolta’s pet project Gotti. It was a GIGANTIC flop- Rotten Tomatoes gave it a ZERO rating! Poor Kevin has been struggling to find work ever since…

Above, Kevin is squatting on the street, chatting on the phone and smoking

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

