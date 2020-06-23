Barbra Streisand: Always A Devoted Mom

How cute is this vintage photo that Barbra Streisand posted over the weekend of her and her son Jason Gould when he was a baby? Barbra is a doting mom – we remember back in the eighties when young Jason decided to move out of his mom’s house and get his own apartment in West Hollywood. Barbra worried incessantly about him, and was frequently seen driving past his building on Kings Road and stopping to drop off food or towels, etc – household stuff she thought he might need. We can only imagine what he thought about all those surprise visits! Jason sings too, and toured with his mother a few times – nowadays he’s still writing and recording music plus producing and directing. Certainly his name opens doors!

