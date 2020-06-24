You Can Own A Painting By Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone launched a big promotion on Instagram to sell his art for father’s Day. He’s been painting and selling his autographed artwork for decades. Back in the early 90’s he invited us to visit him at his art studio. It was a warehousey-looking place with big canvases all around the room and buckets of paint on the floor. This was at the height of his popularity, and he was thrilled that so many people wanted to buy his paintings. It looked to us like he rather haphazardly slapped paint all over the canvases and he couldn’t believe that people paid “thousands of dollars” for them. (We couldn’t believe it either!) He’s still producing art – now it ranges from $50 for prints to $165,000 for a huge painting. Wonder if these would sell without his autograph…

