Surbhi Chandna shoots for the first time during lockdown, talks about her experience

The lockdown has been going on for close to 90 days, even though the celebrities have been social distancing prior to the official announcement, they do miss being on the set. Now that the rules of the lockdown have been made a little easier, businesses and shoots are trying to adjust to the new normal. There have been various guidelines placed by the government for the same and the producers have been asked to take extreme precautions to ensure of the safety of its crew. Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen playing Dr. Ishani on Sanjivani, is back in action.
Well, it’s not easy being an actor, clearly!
