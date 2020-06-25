Fans Are Trying To Guess The Meaning Of Jennifer Aniston’s Wrist Tattoo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

We’ve been so busy paying attention to Jennifer Aniston’s iconic hair over the years, we didn’t even notice that the star has been flying under the radar with other, much more permanent beauty secrets — namely, a rarely-seen tattoo.

The Friends actress gave fans a glimpse at the art, a large “11 11” drawn across her wrist, during an interview with Lisa Kudrow for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. During the discussion, Aniston’s left hand was raised to reveal what might be the most precise shot of her ink to date, though she’s flashed the ink on the red carpet in the past (like at the 2019 Golden Globes).

Aniston didn’t publicly address the meaning of her 11 11 ink, but the internet has already cooked up theories: Many assumed that the numerical artwork is a nod to her birthday, which is on February 11. Others theorized that the piece could be a tribute to her late dog, Norman, who passed away in 2011.

While Aniston’s wrist tattoo has created a buzz on the internet, it’s not her only piece of body art: The actress also has Norman’s name written in cursive on the inside of her right foot. Whatever the meaning behind the numbers might be, we’re sure it’s special to Aniston, which is good enough reason in our book.

