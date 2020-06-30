Kim Kardashian And Her Red Hair

While every other celeb seems to be going bleach blonde in quarantine, Kim Kardashian West is switching course and embracing a totally unexpected shade: fire-engine red. Today, the Skims founder posted a string of selfies to her Instagram Story sharing her vibrant hair-color transformation styled in a loose updo.

“You guys, I dyed my hair red,” she told her Instagram followers on her most recent Story. “Do you love it?” While you might assume that the new color is simply the result of a well-placed wig, according to the Kardashian’s go-to hairstylist and colorist, Chris Appleton, it’s 100% her real hair. “It’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit,” he wrote on his Instagram feed.

It should be noted that Kim has been using a filter on her recent posts — which adds freckles across her nose and turns her eyes gray — but it doesn’t digitally change the color of her hair. Based on the multiple angles she gave, the close-up shots of her roots, and Appleton’s public endorsement, this color change could very well be the real deal.

Of course, we’re not completely ruling out the wig option — Kardashian West is known for pulling pranks — but only time will tell. What we do know is that Kardashian West is a media genius, and flashing a new look is yet another way to create buzz around her new billion-dollar beauty valuation.

