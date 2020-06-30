Whether you usually prefer strawberries or pride yourself on being an apple-a-day kind of person, you have the admit that there's nothing more symbolic of the start of summer than slicing open a perfectly-ripe watermelon. Maybe it's the seasonal fruit or the Harry Styles anthem, but we're craving all things watermelon for summer 2020 — including our nail art.

Fittingly, summer's cutest nail-art trend is the watermelon manicure. Pink and green with itty-bitty black seeds, this nail art pays homage to the fruit of the season. If you want to get on board and bring the fresh vibes to your Fourth of July weekend, consider trying one of the watermelon nail designs ahead. From a simple accent nail to a whole fruit salad, we've gathered every chic iteration of the watermelon manicure blowing up Instagram.

If you don't want to play favorites, make like nail artist Maddison Rose and bring the whole fruit salad to the party.

Consider this design inspiration by UK-based gel-polish pro Mils Does Nails an upgrade to your baby-pink manicure.

If you look closely at this design by nail artist Brittney, you pick up on the detail of the accent nail and its two-toned green rind.

With tiny, hand-painted watermelons like this manicure by nail pro Madison Loftin, product placement is key.

Miami-based nail artist Lez shows one way to make a watermelon mani even fresher: Add tiny water droplets over the top to really capitalize on the juicy effect.

As if the neon-pink polish doesn't scream summer on its own, add a green peel down one side and three black seeds popped down the center of each nail, like this design created by Valley Nails.

Nail artist Mallory Young adds watermelon slices with the rind curved into the cuticle.

Editorial manicurist Alicia Torello created a minimalist creation: watermelon meets moon.

A base of holographic shimmer plus watermelon decals makes your manicure extra extra, as seen on London-based nail artist Anouska Anastasia.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results