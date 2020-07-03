Here’s Something You Don’t See Very Often

A couple and their dog took a moment to unmask and casually relax on the ground in front of a massage parlor in West Hollywood – and it happens to be a well-known actor, James Remar! He played Samantha’s high octane boyfriend on Sex & the City, but Remar has an edge, and frequently plays sociopaths and sexually aggressive characters. We fondly remember him in the 1979 film The Warriors. James and his wife Atsuko have been married for 36 years and have two very good looking children, Lisa, a singer, and Jason, an actor. Lisa says she has a “sweet dad” and he’s nothing like the characters he plays…

