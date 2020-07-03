Neena Gupta adopts new sign language in order to converse with her husband in this lockdown

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has been spending time in Mukhteshwar amid this nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her life amid nature. But, this lockdown has also led to her adopting a new sign language in order to converse with her husband in this lockdown who is always on his phone.

Sharing the adorable video on her Instagram account, Neena showed different ways she converses with her husband to call him for dinner or lunch. "Best part husband hi video shoot ker raha tha thank u Vivek,” she captioned the video.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the Amazon series Panchayat. The actress recently revealed she is working on her autobiography. She has also given nod to three scripts including one film being helmed by Shaad Ali.

