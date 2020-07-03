Priyanka Chopra learning to play piano from Nick Jonas as they share their quarantine life in August issue of British Vogue

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are making the most of their quarantine life amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple will be featured for the August issue of the British Vogue's Way Back Home series in which celebrities talk about their lives at home away from the spotlight.

British Vogue released a new photo from their issue in which Nick Jonas is teaching Priyanka Chopra how to play the piano. “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four year old niece, Krishna," Priyanka says. "It’s been incredible watching her discover new things."

View this post on Instagram

From London to LA, for the August 2020 issue, #BritishVogue asked a host of famous families – including #PriyankaChopra and #NickJonas, pictured – to share intimate snapshots of life under lockdown. “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs,” says Chopra of her experience. See the full portfolio in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 3 July. @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas photographed in their home is Los Angeles. Compiled by @SarahHarris and @JillDemling.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 1, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

She adds, "Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I’ve been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV – and I’m trying to learn the piano.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

ALSO READ: “Thappad nahi, kaam se maaro”- says Priyanka Chopra, as Anubhav Sinha recalls an article about her

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results