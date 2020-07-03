Katrina Kaif shares pictures clicked from her house; says there is beauty all around if we look

Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media during the lockdown and has been updating her fans with her day-to-day activities. From videos of sweeping the house to cooking to workout videos, the actress shares them all on her Instagram feed. On Thursday, Katrina took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures clicked by her from her house.

Katrina shared a series of pictures she clicked from her house during the day, including a happy picture of her sister Isabelle Kaif. The Bharat actress also clicked pictures of a book, guitar, the sky and nature. In the last photo, she shared a selfie and wrote, "I hope you liked my pictures. I took all of them from home. There is beauty all around if we look."

Take a look :

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Sooryavanshi, which is expected to release during Diwali. She is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film directed by Rohit Shetty.

