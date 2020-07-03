After years of fan petitions to release the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League, the filmmaker finally announced that his cut will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. The original theatrical cut involved a lot of reshoots that were done by Joss Whedon. So, the actors are actually happy that Snyder's version will be seen by fans. Henry Cavill recently admitted that the rise of the streaming services amid the shutdown of theatres played a part in the release of Snyder's Justice League.

Speaking to Variety, Henry Cavill said, "I don’t know if I’m surprised. With everything that has happened this year, with the lockdown and cinemas having to close and streaming services now being how we are getting our entertainment, it’s not really a surprise. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, and I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision of [Justice League] and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it."

Justice League will premiere in 2021 which stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to star as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's upcoming film Enola Holmes.

