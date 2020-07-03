“She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing,” writes Shah Rukh Khan remembering Saroj Khan

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away earlier today. The 71-year-old, who was recently admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital for breathing issues, suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 1.52 am early on July 3, 2020. Saroj Khan was one of the most respected and celebrated choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She has choreographed some of the best dance sequences to date including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dola Re Dola’, ‘Hawa Hawai’ and many more spectacular choreographies.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to Saroj Khan and remembered how caring and inspiring she was. “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me,” he wrote.

In a career spanning over forty years, Saroj Khan has choreographed over 2000 songs. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Baazigar, Pardes, Swades and others.

