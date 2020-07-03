Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana?

When the Twilight movies were released, Kristen Stewart was horrified by the level of her popularity. Adoring fans were everywhere and they couldn’t keep their hands off her. She struggled to stay OUT of the limelight. So she must have been just a LITTLE surprised when it was announced that she would star as Princess Diana in a new film called Spencer. Twitter blew up with complaints and insults like “Are the casting people deaf and blind?” and “Melissa McCarthy would be a better choice!” and so on and so on…

