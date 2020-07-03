Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away. The 71-year-old, who was recently admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital for breathing issues, suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 1.52 am early on July 3, 2020. Her burial ceremony will take place on July 4 in Mumbai.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

With a career span of over forty years, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. She was a three-time National Award winner for the songs – ‘Dola Re Dola’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Tezaab and ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’ from Jab We Met.

Saroj Khan last choreographed for ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring Madhuri Dixit in 2019 film, Kalank.

