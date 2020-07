Watch for Dr Anthony Fauci on the cover of the digital In Style issue. Imagine that – a DOCTOR- who is not particularly fashionable – on the cover of a fashion magazine! He is the infectious disease expert that we TRUST. SOMEONE in the White House is bound to be outraged by the popularity of this unassuming but sensible man. CBS news anchor Norah O’Donnell interviewed Dr Fauci and his wife (also a doctor) for this special issue.

