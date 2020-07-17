Machine Gun Kelly Is Obsessed With Megan Fox’s Feet

Megan Fox has been described as “the first sex symbol of the 21st century” and indeed, vast quantities of young men idolized her after seeing her Transformer movies. Born religious in Tennessee, Megan was overwhelmed by her own sex symbol image and hastened to marry an older man (Brian Austin Green) – the only one she could trust. Now that they’ve split up, Megan is the ultimate sex symbol for her new boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. He says the thing he likes most about Megan is HER FEET. Her pretty feet were prominently featured in his music video Bloody Valentine. Now when we see them together and she’s wearing strappy sandals, we assume HE picked out her shoes…

Photo: Bloody Valentine

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results