Favorite Liquid Eyeshadows

If you're brush-averse (me) or simply love the feel and finish that more fluid formulas have to offer (also me!), then this is your beauty year — because liquid eyeshadows are having a major 2020 moment. (Don't worry powder palettes, we still got love for you.)

There's no denying that liquid shadows have a whole lot going on. Firstly, they're incredibly easy to apply and take all of a few seconds to blend across your lids. Secondly, no tools are required when using them (just a clean finger or two). Thirdly, they give off the most luminous dewy sheen that a powder could never match. We could go on, but we'll these dazzling makeup MVPs do the talking themselves. With seemingly every brand tossing their name in the liquid-shadow ring, we whittled it down to the eight absolute best (aka our personal favorites) ahead.

Click on to glaze your lids with everything from Glossier's Skywash to Stila's Shimmer & Glow.

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Words cannot accurately describe how pretty Stila's liquid eyeshadows are. In a single swipe, your lids are kissed with scintillating, shimmery color that won't move or budge.

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $, available at Sephora

Glossier Skywash

Get a wash of sheer, matte color with these velvety eyeshadows, inspired by shades of the American southwest. Wear them alone or as a base for a matching powder hue for extra impact.

Glossier Skywash, $, available at Glossier

Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow

Pamper your eyelids with this clean beauty pick which, in addition to being utterly gorg, is formulated with skin care-ingredients like apricot, rosehip, and jojoba oils.

Kosas Globe, $, available at Kosas

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow

Truly, mermaid eyes in a tube. In addition to this mesmerizing teal, you'll instantly fall in love with the summer-ready lineup of sunset orange, shimmering sand, and pale peach.

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea seaglass eyeshadow, $, available at Tarte

Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

This glitter shadow comes in some the prettiest hues — rose gold, steely gunmetal, glistening bronze — and at an under-$10 price point.

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, $, available at Walmart

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows

Switch up your look with this dual-ended liquid shadow, which is like getting two products in one: A satin-y matte and gorgeous scintillating shimmer.

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows, $, available at Huda Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color

Makeup artist Danessa Myricks' multipurpose liquid makeup paints can be applied on lids, lips, and elsewhere on the face to unleash your creativity.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color • Metallics, $, available at Danessa Myricks Beauty

Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

This intensely pigmented liquid shadow is road-tested by Lady Gaga, so you know it's legit.

Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $, available at Amazon

