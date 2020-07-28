Ireland Baldwin Wants A Tan In The Worst Way

Ireland Baldwin and her musician boyfriend Corey Harper seem to spend very spare minute on the beach. (What else is there to do?) This weekend they brought her Dachshund along and Corey took him for a wild ride on his bodyboard in the surf, but Ireland consoled the pup afterward. Ireland is an animal fanatic like her mother Kim Basinger – she posed for PETA 24 years after her mother did. Besides her mother’s good looks, Ireland inherited her white skin so she burns easily and tanning is a challenge, but she keeps trying…

