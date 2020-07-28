Paris Hilton Insists She Is A Self-made Success

Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild look like two wealthy Beverly Hills women on their way to lunch in Malibu. Paris is carrying her newest puppy and Nicky has her two daughters in tow. Paris was once described as an “effective agent in showing the American class divide.” The fragrance mogul insists she is a self-made millionaire, but doesn’t the fact that she’s an heiress have SOMETHING to do with her success? Paris loves to quote her grandfather who said: “I used to be known as Barron Hilton – now I’m known as Paris Hilton’s grandfather!”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results