Brad And Jen At The Emmys Again

Certain people were thrilled to hear that both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were nominated for Emmys this year. It WAS a surpise when Brad was nominated for his guest appearance on SNL playing Dr Anthony Fauci. (It also fulfilled Fauci’s wish that Brad would play him) Brad is in a tough category – Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Among his competitors are Adam Driver and Eddie Murphy – both for SNL also. Jennifer Aniston got her first dramatic Emmy nomination for The Morning Show so she must be delighted. Keep in mind, Brad and Jen still have those die-hard fans hoping they will get back together. They won’t, although Brad and Jen ARE friends now- they still create excitement whenever they are in the same room …

Photo: SNL

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results