Stevie Wonder ‘S Son Chose Fashion Over Music

Stevie Wonder happens to have a cute 18 year old son who’s already moving up in the fashion world. Kailand Morris, pictured here getting ice cream with two female friends, had an internship at Dior when he was only 17. His mother (Stevie Wonder’s ex-wife) Kai Morris is a fashion designer and she often brought her little boy to visit backstage during big fashion shows. He grew up fascinated and obsessed with fashion. Kailand is still studying, but he’s already working on his own fashion collection. He’s often seen with Maddie Ziegler, 17, the dancer from Sia’s videos, who is next appearing in West Side Story.

