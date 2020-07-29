Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation to be transferred to Mumbai

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty that alleged her of abetment of suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput along with her family members. A team of four officers have already left for Mumbai after the FIR was filed to look into the investigation. Sushant’s father has even accused Rhea and her family of distancing him from his family and that Rhea threatened to leak his medical records.
Along with Rhea, 5 other members of her family have been accused of these charges, too.
