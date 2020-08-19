Damian Hurley: How Lucky Can A Guy Be?

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian continues to lead a charmed life. First of all, he was born with his MOTHER’S good looks- in fact he’s a dead ringer for her. (It’s ALMOST creepy) Sadly, aspiring actor/model Damian never met his estranged father, billionaire Steve Bing, who committed suicide in June. But Bing left behind a note for his son, and Damian will be inheriting quite a lot of money now that he has turned eighteen. As if that weren’t enough, Damian just signed with IMG Models – the same agency that handles the stellar careers of Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kate Moss. So now he will be earning his OWN money. Damian celebrated his success by posting pictures of himself on social media.

PHOTO: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results