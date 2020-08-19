Sarah Jessica Parker To The Rescue

Surely it was a jolt when New York shoppers walked into the SJP shoe store on 54th St this week and were greeted by Sarah Jessica Parker herself! This SJP flagship store had the bad luck to open March 2 – right before the pandemic took over the world. After months of hibernation, the store has reopened with – no surprise- a summer sale. When word got out that Sarah herself was helping customers – the store filled up with fans and shoppers and social distancing became difficult. But everyone kept their masks on and Sarah was happy to see the store making sales. The shop features a pair of mismatched heels- one pink and one yellow satin, similar to a pair that Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex & the City.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

