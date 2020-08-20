Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

Update: Telfar’s Bag Security Program is live now on shop.telfar.net.

This story was originally published on August 17, 2020.

Fans of Telfar’s iconic Shopping Bag have been on high alert this summer, especially after last month’s restock left many shoppers empty-handed. In fact, the Brooklyn-based fashion brand’s entire website had to be shut down in an effort to ward off bots. “Telfar is for the people, not bots,” it shared via Instagram stories. “Store on ice while we root them out.” In early August, another restock was met with the same outcome. This week, though, the brand is taking matters into its own hands.

On Monday, Telfar announced the Bag Security Program, a one-day-only shopping event that will grant all Telfar shoppers a foolproof method of obtaining the exact Shopping Bag(s) they’ve been trying (and failing) to buy this summer. Here’s how it works: For just 24 hours, shoppers can pre-order a Shopping Bag in any size, color, or quantity with “guaranteed delivery,” according to the brand. “The pre-order poses as a novel business solution to overwhelming demand, as the brand is now unsure of how many bags need to be actually supplied to fully meet demands,” a press release said. “Most importantly, however, Telfar wanted to hone back in on their messages that the bags are for everyone, and that Telfar is for the people.”

View this post on Instagram

𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗙𝗔𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗚 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 🔐🔐🔐 • AUG 19TH 2020 • EVERY SIZE AND COLOR WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR UNLIMITED PREORDER FOR 24 HOURS • STARTING AT 12:00 AM EST • ORDER YOUR BAGS AND WE WILL MAKE THEM FOR YOU. • YOU WILL GET IT BEFORE ‪JANUARY 15TH‬ • PERIOD TELFAR is a black-owned, non-gendered fashion project established in 2004. The Shopping Bag first dropped in 2014 — 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗴 𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 — 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱. 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴. But we are not about hype and scarcity. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community. But when thousands of bags sell per second we can’t even know how many to make. We plan production 6 months in advance. It takes time and money to make bags and we are 100% self financed. The BAG SECURITY PROGRAM let’s you secure your bag without the stress of drops. There are SPECIFIC RULES that makes it possible for us to offer this please READ at SHOP.TELFAR.NET[linkinbio] If you dont want to wait — Drops ARE coming. NEXT DROP 8/18 @ 12PM EST: 🍬BUBBLEGUM + 🔋DARK OLIVE + 🍊ORANGE [SMALL + MEDIUM only] song: @jah.x

A post shared by @ telfarglobal on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Today’s announcement precedes the pre-order, which launches on Wednesday at 9:00am EST and will run until 9:00am Thursday on shop.telfar.net, in an effort to ensure that everyone who wants a bag, knows about the Bag Security Program and can participate in the limited-time event. For those who do participate, Telfar promises to have the bag on their doorstep by January 15 at the latest, barring any “unforeseen delay or disaster.” If, say, an “asteroid” hits, thus delaying the arrival of your Telfar Shopping Bag(s), the brand promises that you’ll be the first to know. Following the 24-hour-sale, Telfar will go back to offering bag restocks by color and size periodically.

“We are doing this so that there is a way to guarantee you your bag without you having to deal with the stress of drops,” the brand wrote in a release. “We will continue to do drops and are working on getting more and more product — but this is a way to both support us, buy direct, and GUARANTEE yourself a bag — even if you have to wait for it.”

So, before this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity passes you by, set a reminder for Wednesday and prepare for all your Telfar-related dreams to come true.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results