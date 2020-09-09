Keeping Up With The Kardashians Will End After Season 20

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (10470564gi)

After ruling the reality television sphere for over a decade, E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021, marking the end of an era.

Kim Kardashian broke the surprising news on Instagram, sharing with her 188 million followers that the show would wrap up after its 20th season airs early next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” reads the official statement, shared by the Kardashian-Jenners across their respective social media accounts. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.” Khloé mirrored her sentiments adding that her own “sappy post” will come soon.

I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!

The show first premiered in 2007, giving the world an inside look at the lives of the celebrity family following the painful scandal of Kim Kardashian’s leaked sex tape. As the years went by, the family dynamic changed; we watched the siblings fall in love (and break up and then get back together again), give birth to babies, and grow their respective empires. KUTWK’s sudden ending may come as a surprise to many who believed that the show would simply go on forever — after all, there’s a whole new generation of Kardashian-Jenners to watch grow up!

Luckily for fans of the show, we’ll still get sneak peeks at the stars’ lives here and there thanks to social media. Because even if KUTWK comes to an end, Kylie Jenner will never shut down her Instagram.

The penultimate season of KUTWK will air on September 17 on E!

