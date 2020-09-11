Mickey Rourke Is Rolling With The Punches

Mask in hand, Mickey Rourke is in Greece where he took time off to visit the Acropolis while finishing up his new movie there. We’re guessing the Mickey has been itching to work because this movie does not sound like his cup of tea (that would be The Wrestler.) Of all things, Man of God is a religious drama about the trials and tribulations of the most popular saint of the Orthodox church, who suffered mightily during the 19th century. Mickey does not play the saint, his role is described as “paralyzed man.”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

