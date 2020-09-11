SUPERM members look breathtaking on the October issue of Elle Korea

The supergroup of SM Entertainment, SUPERM, featuring SHINee's Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun & Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten, is set to make their first comeback later this month. The group dropped their pre-single '100' in August followed by the second track 'Tiger Inside' on September 1, 2020.

Ahead of their comeback, the septet is featured on the cover of Elle Korea magazine which will be released in October. The seven members look sharp and bring their best fashion game forward on the group cover followed by individual covers. Speaking of the group, the leader Baekhyun said, “By mixing together members who all had their own distinctive styles and colors within their respective groups, we plan to show a new kind of potential as SuperM.”

SuperM x ELLE KOREA October Issue ✨ SuperM <엘르> 10월호 커버 장식 ✨ Group cover & 7 individual covers coming soon 단체 커버 1종 + 멤버 7인 개인 커버 발행 예정

“Our first goal is to clearly establish our identity as a group and leave a strong impression through this album.” Kai agreed, “We want to show our hidden potential through our promotions as SuperM," Taemin said (via Soompi).

#협찬 #ELLECoverstar 9월 25일 첫 번째 정규 앨범 발매를 앞두고 무대와 예능을 가로지르고 있는 #슈퍼엠 ????! 촬영 현장과 인터뷰에서 가장 크게 와 닿은 것은 넘치는 활기와 서로를 향한 신뢰였습니다. 슈퍼엠과 기념비적인 화보 촬영을 함께한 #엘르 가 포착한 현장에서 그 고유한 에너지를 느껴 보세요 ???? 화보와 인터뷰는 엘르 10월호에서 만나실 수 있습니다.

SUPERM will unveil their first full-length album 'Super One' on September 25 along with the lead track.

#TAEMIN @lm_____ltm

#BAEKHYUN @baekhyunee_exo

#KAI @zkdlin

#TAEYONG

#TEN @tenlee_1001

#MARK

#LUCAS @lucas_xx444

ALSO READ: SUPERM look fierce in the power-packed ‘Tiger Inside’ music video

