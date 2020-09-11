Poonam Pandey gets married to Sam Bombay; see pics

Actor-model Poonam Pandey got married to her fiance Sam Bombay. The two took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Sam is a 46-year-old film director.

Poonam took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of them dressed as bride and groom. "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," she captioned the picture. Poonam is seen in a navy blue lehenga with a huge maangtika and kaleere. Sam is seen posing alongside Poonam in a colour coordinated sherwani and sunglasses.

Take a look at the pictures of the newly weds:

Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.

❤️

The beginning of forever.

Sam also shared a picture with Poonam which seems to be clicked during their mehendi ceremony. While Poonam is seen in a pastel green lehenga with a full size jacket as she shows off her henna-decorated hands, Sam is standing behind Poonam in a black sherwani.

Mr & Mrs Bombay

The couple got engaged in July and announced the same on Instagram. Sam had shared a picture of them showing off their rings and had captioned it, “We finally did it!” Poonam had acknowledged his post with the comment, “Best feeling.”

