Does Johnny Weir Have A Problem With Women?

We were struck by the message on skater Johnny Weir’s t- shirt – and not in a good way. Is he mocking women? NOT every woman is beautiful – and that is a fact. This statement is demeaning because there are far more important traits than beauty- women can be brilliant, kind, funny, creative, whatever. (Can you imagine a t-shirt saying “All Men Are Handsome?”) This All Women Are Beautiful statement was probably started by a cosmetic company attempting to flatter customers. Johnny Weir is not doing women any favors by projecting this silly statement – it is quite insulting. You’d think he would know better…

