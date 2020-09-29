Supermarkets Kept Paparazzi Alive During The Pandemic

Before Covid, Hollywood paparazzi had a lot of choices of places to stalk celebrities during the day. Popular shopping areas like Melrose Avenue, Rodeo Drive, or The Grove, were ideal hunting grounds for celebrity hungry paparazzi. Outdoor cafes were easy pickings for a furtive photo. AFTER Covid struck, the only place that everyone went was to the supermarket. Paparazzi staked out the parking lots of all the upscale markets like Bristol Farms, Erewhon, or Gelson’s, and watched for arriving celebrities’ cars. Covid also changed celebrity shopping habits – now that they have to wear masks, celebrities think nothing of going to the market – or anywhere else they might have avoided before, for fear of being recognized. Some LOVE going out incognito, and they don’t have to worry about how they look. It’s more fun shopping in Hollywood now – you never know who that masked person is fondling avocados right next to you! Gwen Stefani enjoyed a supermarket visit this weekend with two of her sons…

