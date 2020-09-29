Jessica Alves Looks Like A German Oktoberfest Barmaid

Okay, some of you are a bit annoyed that we keep featuring photos of Jessica (formerly Rodrigo) Alves, but Jessica’s photos are the most astonishing available at our small budget. Above, Jessica is walking around in London and we can only IMAGINE the reaction of people on the street. Apparently Jessica has body dysmorphia and while attempting to perfect her looks, does NOT realize how unusual her appearance IS. Certainly Jessica enjoys attention, but she obviously doesn’t realize her desire to be beautiful has gotten WAY out of hand…

Photo: Jessica posted this on Instagram

