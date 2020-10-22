Time Flies For The Stranger Things Actors

Nice to see that life goes on for the Stranger Things kids. The show (set in 1980’s Indiana) is back in Atlanta filming and taking ALL the precautions to protect cast and crew. They hope to film all 8 episodes of their fourth season without interruption by Covid. As soon as cameras turn off, actors pull out their N95 masks. Above, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery are dashing out of the Family Video rental store where Keery’s character works. By the way, Joe is now 28 years old!

