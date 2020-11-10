Britney Vs Sam: Which One Is The Superstar?

Britney Spears, 38, didn’t have a lot of good luck choosing significant others until she met her latest boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. The father of her two children, Keven Federline, was a video dancer and he’s been living off Britney since they split because he has custody of their boys. Her current beau Sam is much more ambitious and self-disciplined, it appears. He’s a personal trainer and model and frequently posts photos of himself on Instagram to advertise his talents. Britney seems to have no knack for photos and her pix are considerably less focused – and a whole lot less flattering. Judging by the photos, you’d never guess SHE was the megastar!

