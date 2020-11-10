Dia Mirza learns Kalaripayattu for an upcoming project; says she is loving it

Dia Mirza is an eternal learner. Someone who approaches every new experience as a life lesson. Be it travelling with the ebb and flow of Ganga, or engaging persistently with the advocacy for a greener planet, or ideating One India Stories with purpose and passion to create path-breaking content, she constantly pushes herself in new directions. She strives everyday to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones.
What i love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do ???? #TuesdayThoughts #KallariPayattu @vipin_lagarto
A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 9, 2020 at 8:16pm PST
