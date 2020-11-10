Dia Mirza learns Kalaripayattu for an upcoming project; says she is loving it

Dia Mirza is an eternal learner. Someone who approaches every new experience as a life lesson. Be it travelling with the ebb and flow of Ganga, or engaging persistently with the advocacy for a greener planet, or ideating One India Stories with purpose and passion to create path-breaking content, she constantly pushes herself in new directions. She strives everyday to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones.

Learning Kalaripayattu, a challenging martial art form from Kerala, is part of the same process. For Dia, the pursuit of discovery, stretching imagination, expanding curiosity and empathy are all an intrinsic part of being an artiste. And she is loving it. On Tuesday, she shared a picturs of her learning the martial art. "What i love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do," she wrote along with the post.

