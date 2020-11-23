Harrison Ford Loves To Fly And Ignores His Own Carbon Footprint

It’s amazing that Harrison Ford is an activist and advocate for reducing carbon footprints, yet he continues to fly his own private planes. Ford lectures about climate change, but his own carbon footprint is considerable since he flies so often. (Private planes produce MUCH more carbon per passenger than commercial flights.) Certainly his wife Calista Flockhart will be somewhat relieved if Ford, 78, ever gives up flying. He’s had a number of close calls and a few years ago was forced to crash land his vintage plane on a golf course. Ford just flew back from Amherst College where he picked up his son Liam, 19, for Thanksgiving break.

Above: Calista and Harrison chat at airport

