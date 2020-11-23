Sofia Vergara Proved Wendy Williams Wrong – So Far

Sofia Vergara wants the world to know that five years after she married Joe Mangeniello, she’s still madly in love with him. She posted this photo of them picnicking for their anniversary. Keep in mind, while Sofia remains as beautiful as ever, Joe’s looks HAVE considerably changed since they wed. He now has a grey beard and a royal blue mohawk! The haircut is for his role as the one-eyed assassin Deathstroke in HBO Max’s Justice League. And Wendy Williams predicted when they married: “It won’t last”…

