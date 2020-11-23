Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh & Mantraraj Paliwal join hands to produce two Hindi films

Miraj Creations has joined hands with AVMA Media to produce two Hindi feature films, with a commitment to back quality content to further the business and reach of Indian entertainment. The first of the two projects titled Uma will be directed by debutante Tathagata Singha and creatively produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Sujoy Ghosh will himself write, direct and jointly produce the second project in the line-up — a big screen adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s famed Bengali short story, Kabuliwala. A period drama set in the United Kingdom. Both the films will go on floor next year.

The two projects signal the revamped production vertical of Miraj Creations, which is in discussions with leading filmmakers to build a portfolio of movies with the right creative and commercial mix. Many more projects are likely to get announced shortly.

Mantraraj Paliwal, Vice Chairman, Miraj Group, says, “We find ourselves in a great phase, and are delighted to partner with a master filmmaker like Sujoy Ghosh, to bring to life his creative vision. Staying committed to producing quality film products, Miraj Group will always strive to collaborate with top talent in the entertainment business. We are excited with our association with AVMA Media on these two films.”

Sujoy Ghosh says, “Both the films are very exciting, especially Kabuliwala in particular has been a dream project for me and now thanks to Miraj and AVMA I can finally adapt the story for screen".

Avishek Ghosh of AVMA Media says, “We are thrilled with this association with Miraj and are looking forward to bringing two wonderful stories on screen. The audience is in for a treat.”

Raj Malik, Business Head, Miraj Creations says, “These two refreshing and exciting films from ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is just the beginning of Miraj’s vision to build strong creative credibility in the entertainment industry.”

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh from the sets of Badla

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results