Gigi Hadid Would Love To Show Off Her Beautiful Baby

Gigi Hadid is obviously DYING to post a photo of her new baby daughter and show her off, but for some reason she hesitates. She only shares photos of a small portion of the child’s head or body. We don’t even know her name! We suspect the baby’s elusive daddy Zayn Malik has a lot to do with the secrecy. Frankly, we see no reason for her NOT to share pictures of her newborn. Celebrities do it all the time with no repercussions.

Photo: Instagram

