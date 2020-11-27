Thom Browne Doesn’t Take Himself Too Seriously

It’s a holiday and that means time for some fashion fun. We’ve been hooked on Thom Browne ever since he collaborated with Brooks Brothers and livened up the store beyond belief (It hasn’t been the same since he left.) We can’t take our eyes off this delightful fashion photo of a really tough looking model with tribal tattoos and piercings, wearing a pleated skirt and a Christmas sweater! A brilliant and humorous combination…

Photo: Instagram

