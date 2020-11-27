Will Somebody Please Give Rose Mcgowan A Job?

The woman largely responsible for the #MeToo movement seems to be blackballed in Hollywood for speaking out. Yes, Rose McGowan IS highly opinionated and that might scare a lot of people, but women owe her bigtime for nailing Harvey Weinstein and potentially improving the lives of women in Hollywood now and in the future. Rose admits that she misses performing and feels her career was stolen by Weinstein. She predicted that when she named names, job offers would become scarce, and she was right. Rose (above on the beach in Mexico) still looks great – will someone please give her a decent acting job?

