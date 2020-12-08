Kardashian Love Conquers All

There’s no doubt that the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, and their brother Rob idolize their father, the lawyer Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. They frequently share vintage photos of the happy family and Rob (above) got a huge tattoo in honor of his father. It’s too bad that lawyer Robert Kardashian seriously tarnished his career in the mid-nineties when he supported – and represented- his friend OJ Simpson at his murder trial. He was even accused of hiding evidence of the murders for OJ. Certainly he (and everybody else) knew OJ was guilty, but Kardashian chose to help get him acquitted. Nevertheless, his kids never stopped loving him.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results