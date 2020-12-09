Whatever Lola Wants

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes (professional name Lola Leon) is cashing in on her famous mom and landing lucrative modeling jobs. The companies advertising LOVE all the attention their ads get when Lola, 24, is featured. Most recently, the aspiring actress/model modeled for the new Parade X JuicyCouture underwear collection, and the company is thrilled by the positive response. At most, Lola is 5’7”, but she doesn’t hesitate to take her clothes off or flaunt underarm and leg hair, so designers consider her to be a typical modern and ultra-hip girl. At least she spent four years studying at the University of Michigan (don’t know if she got a degree) before she started her theatrical career.

Photo: ParadeXJuicyCouture via Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results