Ben Affleck: It’s A Wonderful Life!

Ah, this is the life! It’s Sunday morning and all Ben Affleck has to do is open his gate and his coffee and donuts are waiting outside his Pacific Palisades home, courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts. Ben’s life is SO good lately that he could afford to turn DOWN a Batman movie – partly on the advice of his pal George Clooney. George then offered Ben the lead in a film he’s producing called The Tender Bar, and it looks like Ben has accepted. Right now Ben is finishing Dark Water, in which he costars with his girlfriend Ana de Armas. We’re guessing Ana is inside that gate waiting to have coffee with Ben…

