Pete Davidson Scored Bigtime On Snl Last Night

Pete Davidson is keeping a safe distance from his human fans, but he cannot resist a kiss from a cute canine fan as he was leaving Saturday Night Live last night. Pete was quite a hit on the show thanks to a very clever skit about a “conservative” NY sports network that refused to acknowledge that the New York Jets ever lost a game. (The Jets lost every NFL game this season) When told the Jets lost a game, Jets “experts” Pete and Timothee Chalamet replied “Says WHO? Who did the scoring?” Told the NFL, the guys scoffed “We have sworn affidavits from 500 Jets fans who witnessed the Jets WIN- they have nothing to gain by lying to us!“ It was a thinly veiled -and hilarious -mockery of Trump supporters who refuse to acknowledge that he lost the election. Imagine if there WERE a “conservative” news network that refused to admit when their favorites lost – and dismissed scores as “fake news!”

