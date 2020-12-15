Kylie Jenner’s Ruby-Red Bob

After asking her fans what hair color she should try next, reality star/entrepreneur Kylie Jenner seemingly answered the prompt with a fresh shade of rich ruby-red, which she debuted on Instagram today.

The transformation appears to have been a long time coming. Last Monday on TikTok, Jenner posted a video montage showing her stylist rinsing out red hair dye at the shampoo bowl before adding waist-grazing extensions. But yesterday’s Instagram post of her holding her nephew Psalm West shows a more vibrant pink-red shade that appears to be the real thing — even if we like to think she borrowed a wig from her sister Kim Kardashian West, who wore a similar style a few weeks back.

It’s a look that colorists are seeing pop up around the country in anticipation of the colder months. Ryan Trygstad, celebrity stylist and founder of Mark Ryan salon, says “everyone is going redder” right now. Between wanting to feel more like themselves and having more time to dedicate to the upkeep, his copper and strawberry blonde clients have been taking the plunge into shades of rouge, ruby, and cayenne spice this winter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Looking at Jenner’s new style, it’s not far off to assume she revamped the first shade of red she had earlier this month for something with a bit more bite. Knowing her, she’s only one Instagram poll away from switching it up again, though, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results